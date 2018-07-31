Helmerich & Payne (HP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $84.00 price target on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Helmerich & Payne from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $67.00 price target on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.32.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HP traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.96. The company had a trading volume of 52,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.60 and a beta of 1.33. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $42.16 and a 12-month high of $75.02.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $648.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -220.47%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP Robert L. Stauder sold 3,820 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $264,726.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Juan Pablo Tardio sold 52,781 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $3,823,455.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,492.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $157,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 84.3% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth $159,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $207,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.