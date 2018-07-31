Helmerich & Payne (HP) PT Set at $67.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) has been given a $67.00 price target by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.37% from the stock’s previous close.

HP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne opened at $62.99 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -49.60 and a beta of 1.33. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $42.16 and a 12-month high of $75.02.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $648.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP Robert L. Stauder sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $264,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Juan Pablo Tardio sold 52,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $3,823,455.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,492.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

