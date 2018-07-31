Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) vs. LivaNova (LIVN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS: HSDT) and LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and LivaNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies N/A N/A -318.23% LivaNova -1.99% 9.23% 6.60%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Helius Medical Technologies and LivaNova, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 LivaNova 1 2 5 0 2.50

Helius Medical Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.04%. LivaNova has a consensus price target of $90.71, indicating a potential downside of 17.74%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than LivaNova.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.8% of LivaNova shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of LivaNova shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivaNova has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and LivaNova’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies N/A N/A -$28.02 million N/A N/A LivaNova $1.01 billion 5.28 -$25.08 million $3.31 33.32

LivaNova has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies.

Summary

LivaNova beats Helius Medical Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device. The device, when used in combination with physiotherapy, is designed to enhance the brain’s ability to compensate for damage due to trauma or disease. The Company’s PoNS device is designed to induce cranial nerve non-invasive neuromodulation through an increase in stimulation of the facial and trigeminal nerves, which innervate the tongue. The PoNS device is developed to deliver to the tongue a non-invasive neurostimulation, in a form that induces neuromodulation. The PoNS device is an electrical pulse generator that delivers controlled electrical stimulation to the tongue.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets VNS Therapy System, an implantable device that delivers vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression. The company's product portfolio also includes various strategic portfolio initiatives, such as transcatheter mitral valve replacement, an implant device for the treatment of mitral regurgitation through the replacement of native mitral valve; VITARIA to treat heart failure through VNS; and ANTHEM-HFpEF to study autonomic regulation therapy in patients experiencing symptomatic heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, as well as treatment resistant depression. The company serves perfusionists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, and other physicians, as well as hospitals, other medical institutions, and healthcare providers. It sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. LivaNova PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

