Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, thefly.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HMNY. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Helios and Matheson Analytics from $3,750.00 to $3,000.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target on shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th.

Get Helios and Matheson Analytics alerts:

Helios and Matheson Analytics opened at $0.80 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Helios and Matheson Analytics has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $9,715.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported ($307.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($770.00) by $462.50. The business had revenue of $49.44 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMNY. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $989,000. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Company Profile

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions to Fortune 1000 companies and other organizations in the United States. The company's services include application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure, information management, and analytics services.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Helios and Matheson Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios and Matheson Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.