Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) Hits New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $40.85, with a volume of 21192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.35.

The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $183.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.31 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.92%.

HSII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. BidaskClub cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heidrick & Struggles International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $654.75 million, a PE ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives.

