HeidelbergCement (HEI) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Societe Generale set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €91.74 ($107.93).

HEI stock opened at €72.16 ($84.89) on Tuesday. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €76.94 ($90.52) and a 12-month high of €96.00 ($112.94).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

