HeidelbergCement (HEI) Given a €86.00 Price Target at UBS Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €86.00 ($101.18) price target by UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s previous close.

HEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Commerzbank set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €91.74 ($107.93).

Shares of HeidelbergCement opened at €72.14 ($84.87) on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €76.94 ($90.52) and a 12 month high of €96.00 ($112.94).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

