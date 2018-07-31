Heico Corp (HEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Heico from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th.

Shares of Heico traded up $2.62, reaching $76.37, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 401,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Heico has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $78.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Heico had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Heico will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 10th. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $2,286,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,910 shares in the company, valued at $56,464,751.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 102,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $7,818,627.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,910 shares in the company, valued at $56,405,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,048 shares of company stock worth $10,439,596. Corporate insiders own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 225.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 495,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after purchasing an additional 343,401 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 23.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,540,000 after purchasing an additional 313,926 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 25.0% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 914,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after purchasing an additional 183,080 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 8.7% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,000,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,874,000 after purchasing an additional 159,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 25.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 757,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,752,000 after purchasing an additional 152,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government.

