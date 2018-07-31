Head to Head Survey: Amazon.com (AMZN) & Stitch Fix (SFIX)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amazon.com and Stitch Fix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amazon.com $177.87 billion 4.89 $3.03 billion $4.55 393.99 Stitch Fix $977.13 million 2.92 -$590,000.00 N/A N/A

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than Stitch Fix.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Amazon.com and Stitch Fix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amazon.com 0 1 48 0 2.98 Stitch Fix 0 5 4 0 2.44

Amazon.com presently has a consensus price target of $1,932.29, suggesting a potential upside of 8.34%. Stitch Fix has a consensus price target of $27.25, suggesting a potential downside of 4.89%. Given Amazon.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Amazon.com is more favorable than Stitch Fix.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.4% of Amazon.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Stitch Fix shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Amazon.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amazon.com and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amazon.com 3.02% 18.47% 4.33% Stitch Fix 1.90% 15.39% 7.09%

Summary

Amazon.com beats Stitch Fix on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk. The company also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including kindle e-readers, fire tablets, fire TVs, and echo devices; and provides Kindle Direct Publishing, an online service that allows independent authors and publishers to make their books available in the Kindle Store. In addition, it offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products on its Websites, as well as their own branded Websites; and programs that allow authors, musicians, filmmakers, app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, the company provides compute, storage, database, and other AWS services, as well as fulfillment, publishing, digital content subscriptions, advertising, and co-branded credit card agreement services. Additionally, it offers Amazon Prime, a membership program, which provides free shipping of various items; access to unlimited streaming of movies and TV episodes; and other services. It serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, and content creators. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

