Head to Head Review: UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH) vs. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE: UMH) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH $112.65 million 4.88 $12.66 million $0.71 21.23 Federal Realty Investment Trust $857.35 million 10.51 $289.91 million $5.91 20.83

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH. Federal Realty Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH pays out 101.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 67.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 50 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.8% of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and Federal Realty Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH 0 0 3 0 3.00 Federal Realty Investment Trust 1 2 11 0 2.71

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.17%. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $135.85, suggesting a potential upside of 10.37%. Given Federal Realty Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Federal Realty Investment Trust is more favorable than UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH -21.46% -14.44% -3.14% Federal Realty Investment Trust 33.70% 12.70% 4.49%

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 112 manufactured home communities containing approximately 20,000 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 3,000 tenants, in approximately 24 million square feet, and over 2,500 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 50 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.FederalRealty.com.

