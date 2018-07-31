Head to Head Review: Tenaris (TS) versus Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Tenaris (NYSE: TS) and Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Tenaris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Steel Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Tenaris shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Steel Dynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tenaris and Steel Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaris 9.58% 4.95% 3.98% Steel Dynamics 10.01% 26.90% 12.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tenaris and Steel Dynamics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaris $5.29 billion 4.07 $544.73 million $0.77 47.34 Steel Dynamics $9.54 billion 1.18 $812.74 million $2.65 17.95

Steel Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Tenaris. Steel Dynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Tenaris pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Steel Dynamics pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Tenaris pays out 145.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Steel Dynamics pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Steel Dynamics has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Tenaris has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steel Dynamics has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tenaris and Steel Dynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaris 0 8 9 0 2.53 Steel Dynamics 0 3 10 0 2.77

Tenaris presently has a consensus target price of $40.71, suggesting a potential upside of 11.68%. Steel Dynamics has a consensus target price of $52.58, suggesting a potential upside of 10.56%. Given Tenaris’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tenaris is more favorable than Steel Dynamics.

Summary

Steel Dynamics beats Tenaris on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenaris

Tenaris S.A. produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices. It also provides offshore line pipe products, including top tensioned and steel catenary risers, export lines and flowlines, bends, corrosion resistant alloys, coiled line pipes, umbilical tubings, and coated pipes; and seamless and welded tubes for onshore line pipe; various seamless steel tubes and pipes for refineries, petrochemical, and gas-processing plants; and tubular products for the power generation industry. In addition, the company offers sucker rods, couplings, and accessories, as well as technical support services; coiled tubing; hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless steel tubes and components for use in standard mechanical engineering application, and civil and industrial installations, as well as for manufacturing earth-moving machines, architectural structures, non-oil drilling systems, and gas cylinders; and seamless tubes and tube-based components for car manufacturers and their suppliers. Additionally, it offers financial services. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Tenaris S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Tenaris S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.à r.l.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars. Its products are used in construction, automotive, manufacturing, transportation, heavy and agriculture equipment, and pipe and tube industry sectors. This segment sells its products directly to end-users, steel fabricators, and service centers. The Metals Recycling Operations segment is involved in the purchase, process, and resale of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals into reusable forms and grades. Its ferrous products include heavy melting steel, busheling, bundled scrap, shredded scrap, steel turnings, and cast iron products; and nonferrous products comprise aluminum, brass, copper, stainless steel, and other nonferrous metals. This segment also provides transportation logistics, scrap management, marketing, and brokerage services. The Steel Fabrication Operations segment produces steel building components comprising steel joists, girders, trusses, and steel deck products for non-residential steel fabricators. Steel Dynamics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

