Head to Head Review: TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (TRP) vs. American Midstream Partners (AMID)

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (NYSE: TRP) and American Midstream Partners (NYSE:AMID) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock and American Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock $10.37 billion 3.81 $2.44 billion $2.38 18.62 American Midstream Partners $655.98 million 0.68 -$222.97 million N/A N/A

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than American Midstream Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock and American Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock 0 1 8 0 2.89 American Midstream Partners 0 3 0 0 2.00

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock currently has a consensus price target of $62.33, suggesting a potential upside of 40.68%. American Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 124.04%. Given American Midstream Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Midstream Partners is more favorable than TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock.

Profitability

This table compares TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock and American Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock 23.98% 12.85% 3.39% American Midstream Partners -15.68% -50.52% -8.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.3% of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of American Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of American Midstream Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Midstream Partners has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Dividends

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. American Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 27.0%. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock beats American Midstream Partners on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses. It owns and operates a network of 80,800 km of wholly-owned natural gas pipelines and 11,100 km of partially-owned natural gas pipelines; and regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 535 Bcf. The company also owns and operates Keystone pipeline system of 4,324 km for the transportation of crude oil from Hardisty, Alberta to Wood River and Patoka in Illinois; Cushing, Oklahoma; and the U.S. Gulf Coast. In addition, it operates terminal and pipeline facilities to transport crude oil from the market hub at Cushing, Oklahoma to the U.S. Gulf Coast refining markets. Further, the company owns, controls, and develops approximately 7,000 MW of generation capacity powered by natural gas, nuclear, and wind assets; and owns and operates regulated and unregulated natural gas storage facilities. It also operates 11 power generation facilities and 118 Bcf of non-regulated natural gas storage facilities in Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick in Canada, as well as in Arizona. TransCanada Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

American Midstream Partners Company Profile

American Midstream Partners, LP provides midstream infrastructure that links the producers of natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), condensate, and specialty chemicals to various intermediate and end-use markets in the United States and Mexico. Its Gas Gathering and Processing Services segment offers services to producers of natural gas and crude oil, including transporting raw natural gas and crude oil from various receipt points through gathering systems, treating the raw natural gas, processing raw natural gas to separate the NGLs from the natural gas, fractionating NGLs, and selling or delivering pipeline-quality natural gas and NGLs. The company's Liquid Pipelines and Services segment transports, purchases, and sells crude oil. Its Natural Gas Transportation Services segment transports and delivers natural gas from producing wells, receipt points, or pipeline interconnects for shippers, local distribution companies, and utilities, as well as industrial, commercial, and power generation customers. The company's Offshore Pipelines and Services segment gathers and transports natural gas from receipt points to other pipeline interconnects, onshore facilities, and other delivery points. Its Terminalling Services segment provides petroleum products, distillates, chemicals, and agricultural products storage services at its marine terminals for commodity brokers, refiners, and chemical manufacturers. As of May 10, 2018, the company owned approximately 5,100 miles of interstate and intrastate pipelines; gas processing plants and fractionation facilities; an offshore semisubmersible floating production system with nameplate processing capacity of 90 thousand barrels per day of crude oil and 220 million cubic feet per day of natural gas; and terminal sites with approximately 6.7 million barrels of storage capacity. American Midstream GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

