Head-To-Head Review: Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) vs. Trevena (TRVN)

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FLXN) and Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Flexion Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Trevena shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Flexion Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Trevena shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Flexion Therapeutics and Trevena, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flexion Therapeutics 0 1 8 0 2.89 Trevena 0 1 4 0 2.80

Flexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $98.89, indicating a potential upside of 327.35%. Trevena has a consensus target price of $6.30, indicating a potential upside of 331.51%. Given Trevena’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trevena is more favorable than Flexion Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flexion Therapeutics and Trevena’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexion Therapeutics $350,000.00 2,488.54 -$137.48 million ($4.16) -5.56 Trevena $3.75 million 28.26 -$71.86 million ($1.21) -1.21

Trevena has higher revenue and earnings than Flexion Therapeutics. Flexion Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trevena, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Flexion Therapeutics and Trevena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexion Therapeutics N/A -72.18% -39.69% Trevena N/A -138.85% -75.78%

Risk & Volatility

Flexion Therapeutics has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trevena has a beta of -0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flexion Therapeutics beats Trevena on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee. The company also develops FX101 and FX201, which is a pre-clinical stage programs for the treatment OA of large joints. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include OLINVO injection, a G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania.

