Head to Head Review: Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) vs. Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AERI) and Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 3.63, suggesting that its stock price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500.

55.5% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Adverum Biotechnologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerie Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$145.10 million ($3.37) -19.79 Adverum Biotechnologies $1.85 million 158.20 -$56.14 million ($1.29) -3.64

Adverum Biotechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than Aerie Pharmaceuticals. Aerie Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adverum Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Adverum Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerie Pharmaceuticals N/A -84.90% -46.26% Adverum Biotechnologies -3,571.30% -28.51% -26.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Adverum Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerie Pharmaceuticals 0 0 9 0 3.00 Adverum Biotechnologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $79.88, suggesting a potential upside of 19.75%. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 52.48%. Given Adverum Biotechnologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adverum Biotechnologies is more favorable than Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies beats Aerie Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company's advanced-stage product candidate is Roclatan, a once-daily eye drop to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates that target serious rare and ocular diseases. It leverages its adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based directed evolution platform to develop products. The company's pipeline of product candidates include ADVM-043 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial; and ADVM-053 for hereditary angioedema disease, which is in preclinical stage; as well as ADVM-022 and ADVM-032 for wet age-related macular degeneration disease, which are in preclinical stage. It has collaboration agreement with Editas Medicine, Inc. to leverage its proprietary AAV vectors for genome editing technologies to treat up to five inherited retinal diseases; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development of up to eight distinct ocular therapeutic targets, as well as includes AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-Linked Retinoschisis. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

