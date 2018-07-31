Head-To-Head Contrast: Syntel (SYNT) versus Monotype Imaging (TYPE)

Syntel (NASDAQ: SYNT) and Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Syntel has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monotype Imaging has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Monotype Imaging pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Syntel does not pay a dividend. Monotype Imaging pays out 86.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Monotype Imaging has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Syntel and Monotype Imaging’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syntel $923.83 million 3.65 $166.26 million $2.02 20.13 Monotype Imaging $235.79 million 3.62 $11.56 million $0.53 38.21

Syntel has higher revenue and earnings than Monotype Imaging. Syntel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monotype Imaging, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Syntel and Monotype Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syntel 18.42% -1,276.59% 38.81% Monotype Imaging 5.19% 8.88% 5.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Syntel and Monotype Imaging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syntel 2 10 0 0 1.83 Monotype Imaging 1 0 1 0 2.00

Syntel presently has a consensus price target of $27.29, indicating a potential downside of 32.89%. Monotype Imaging has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.80%. Given Monotype Imaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Monotype Imaging is more favorable than Syntel.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.4% of Syntel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Monotype Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.1% of Syntel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Monotype Imaging shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Monotype Imaging beats Syntel on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Syntel

Syntel, Inc. provides digital transformation, information technology (IT), and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services worldwide. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Insurance; Manufacturing; and Retail, Logistics, and Telecom segments. It provides end-to-end, integrated application, and infrastructure management services; develops software applications; and offers legacy modernization services, such as software analysis, language conversion, reverse engineering, database migration, code optimization, cloud onboarding and migration, ecosystem migration, testing, and management. The company also provides consulting, implementation, and management services for enterprise architecture, data warehousing, business intelligence, and enterprise application integration, as well as mobility, big data, analytics, and Internet of Things technologies. In addition, it offers KPO services that provide outsourced solutions for knowledge and business processes. The company offers its products to various companies in the banking and financial services, healthcare and life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and telecom industries. Syntel, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About Monotype Imaging

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 14,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

