Head to Head Contrast: Alaska Air Group (ALK) vs. easyJet (EJTTF)

Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) and easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alaska Air Group and easyJet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Air Group $7.93 billion 0.97 $1.03 billion $6.64 9.39 easyJet $6.40 billion 1.36 $386.55 million N/A N/A

Alaska Air Group has higher revenue and earnings than easyJet.

Profitability

This table compares Alaska Air Group and easyJet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Air Group 10.28% 16.99% 5.58% easyJet N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Alaska Air Group pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. easyJet does not pay a dividend. Alaska Air Group pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alaska Air Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of Alaska Air Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Alaska Air Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alaska Air Group and easyJet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Air Group 1 5 6 1 2.54 easyJet 0 1 1 0 2.50

Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus target price of $78.77, suggesting a potential upside of 26.27%. Given Alaska Air Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alaska Air Group is more favorable than easyJet.

Volatility & Risk

Alaska Air Group has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, easyJet has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alaska Air Group beats easyJet on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

