Head to Head Comparison: Western Gas Partners (WES) versus Rice Midstream Partners (RMP)

Western Gas Partners (NYSE: WES) and Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE:RMP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Western Gas Partners alerts:

This table compares Western Gas Partners and Rice Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Gas Partners 28.35% 15.44% 7.57% Rice Midstream Partners 59.40% 10.01% 8.61%

This table compares Western Gas Partners and Rice Midstream Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Gas Partners $2.25 billion 3.54 $567.48 million $1.30 40.07 Rice Midstream Partners $294.69 million 6.27 $177.97 million N/A N/A

Western Gas Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Rice Midstream Partners.

Risk & Volatility

Western Gas Partners has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rice Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Western Gas Partners and Rice Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Gas Partners 0 6 6 0 2.50 Rice Midstream Partners 0 9 3 0 2.25

Western Gas Partners presently has a consensus price target of $53.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.03%. Rice Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $21.80, indicating a potential upside of 20.78%. Given Rice Midstream Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rice Midstream Partners is more favorable than Western Gas Partners.

Dividends

Western Gas Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Rice Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Western Gas Partners pays out 287.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Western Gas Partners has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Rice Midstream Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Western Gas Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.7% of Western Gas Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Rice Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Western Gas Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Western Gas Partners beats Rice Midstream Partners on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Gas Partners

Western Gas Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, acquiring, and developing of midstream energy assets. It involves in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company was founded in August 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

About Rice Midstream Partners

Rice Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Compression, and Water Services. Its natural gas gathering and compression assets consist of natural gas gathering and compression systems that serve producers in the dry gas core of the Marcellus Shale in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company also provides water services to support well completion activities, as well as to collect and recycle or dispose of flowback and produced water in Washington and Greene counties, Pennsylvania; and Belmont County, Ohio. Rice Midstream Management LLC serves as the general partner of Rice Midstream Partners LP. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Gas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Gas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.