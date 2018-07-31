Head to Head Comparison: P.A.M. Transportation Services (PTSI) versus US Xpress Enterprises (USX)

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ: PTSI) and US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.3% of P.A.M. Transportation Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.8% of P.A.M. Transportation Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares P.A.M. Transportation Services and US Xpress Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P.A.M. Transportation Services 9.21% 11.51% 3.50% US Xpress Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares P.A.M. Transportation Services and US Xpress Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P.A.M. Transportation Services $437.84 million 0.72 $38.89 million N/A N/A US Xpress Enterprises $1.56 billion 0.41 -$4.06 million N/A N/A

P.A.M. Transportation Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than US Xpress Enterprises.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and US Xpress Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P.A.M. Transportation Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 US Xpress Enterprises 0 0 7 0 3.00

P.A.M. Transportation Services currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 41.46%. US Xpress Enterprises has a consensus price target of $21.60, indicating a potential upside of 65.26%. Given US Xpress Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe US Xpress Enterprises is more favorable than P.A.M. Transportation Services.

Summary

P.A.M. Transportation Services beats US Xpress Enterprises on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company also offers brokerage and logistics services, such as transportation scheduling, routing, mode selection, transloading, and other services related to the transportation of freight. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 1,721 trucks, which includes 18 trucks leased under operating leases and 560 independent contractor trucks; and 5,795 trailers. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tontitown, Arkansas.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services. The company offers customers a portfolio of services using its truckload fleet and third-party carriers through its non-asset-based truck brokerage network. As of March 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of approximately 6,800 tractors and approximately 16,000 trailers, including approximately 1,300 tractors provided by independent contractors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

