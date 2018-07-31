Head to Head Comparison: China Telecom (CHA) versus Alaska Communications Systems Group (ALSK)

China Telecom (NYSE: CHA) and Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares China Telecom and Alaska Communications Systems Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Telecom N/A N/A N/A Alaska Communications Systems Group -1.47% -2.12% -0.75%

This table compares China Telecom and Alaska Communications Systems Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Telecom $54.20 billion 0.69 $2.76 billion $3.40 13.59 Alaska Communications Systems Group $226.90 million 0.37 -$6.10 million N/A N/A

China Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Communications Systems Group.

Risk and Volatility

China Telecom has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaska Communications Systems Group has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for China Telecom and Alaska Communications Systems Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Telecom 0 2 3 0 2.60 Alaska Communications Systems Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

China Telecom pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Alaska Communications Systems Group does not pay a dividend. China Telecom pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of China Telecom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Telecom beats Alaska Communications Systems Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Telecom

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services. The company also provides Best Tone information services; and information technology-based integrated solutions, such as system integration, outsourcing, special advisory, information application, knowledge, and software development services. In addition, it offers managed data services that include digital data network, frame relay, and asynchronous transfer mode services for government agencies, large corporations, and institutions; and leased line services, as well as sells, repairs, and maintains customer-end equipment. Further, the company provides international telecommunications services, including lease of network equipment, international Internet access and transit, Internet data center, and mobile virtual network services in various countries, including the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, South America, and North America; and music production and related information, instant messenger, and e-commerce services, as well as sells telecommunications terminals and calling cards. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 122 million access lines in service; 134 million wireline broadband subscribers; and 250 million mobile subscribers. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Telecom Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of China Telecommunications Corporation.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the state of Alaska. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers. The company's business customers comprise large enterprises; federal, state, and local governments; and small and medium business. It also provides voice and broadband services to residential customers; voice and broadband origination and termination services to inter and intrastate carriers; and access and support services. In addition, Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. owns and operates AKORN, an undersea fiber optic cable systems. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales channels. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

