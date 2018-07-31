Head to Head Comparison: American Equity Investment Life (AEL) versus Prudential Financial (PRU)

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE: AEL) and Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of American Equity Investment Life shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Prudential Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of American Equity Investment Life shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Prudential Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

American Equity Investment Life has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prudential Financial has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Equity Investment Life and Prudential Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Equity Investment Life 0 4 3 0 2.43 Prudential Financial 0 4 11 0 2.73

American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.71%. Prudential Financial has a consensus target price of $116.31, suggesting a potential upside of 14.71%. Given Prudential Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Prudential Financial is more favorable than American Equity Investment Life.

Profitability

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and Prudential Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Equity Investment Life 8.49% 11.22% 0.50% Prudential Financial 13.57% 9.25% 0.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and Prudential Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Equity Investment Life $3.89 billion 0.84 $174.64 million $3.16 11.44 Prudential Financial $53.65 billion 0.79 $7.86 billion $10.58 9.57

Prudential Financial has higher revenue and earnings than American Equity Investment Life. Prudential Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Equity Investment Life, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

American Equity Investment Life pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Prudential Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. American Equity Investment Life pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prudential Financial pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American Equity Investment Life has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Prudential Financial has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Prudential Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Prudential Financial beats American Equity Investment Life on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company was founded in 1995 and is based in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions. The U.S. Individual Solutions division offers individual variable and fixed annuity products to the mass affluent and affluent markets. It also provides universal, term, variable, and other life insurance products to the mass middle, mass affluent, and affluent markets. The U.S. Workplace Solutions division provides recordkeeping, plan administration, actuarial advisory, tailored participant education and communication, trustee, institutional and retail investment, and brokerage services, as well as institutional investment products to the payout annuity and stable value markets. It also provides group life; long-term and short-term group disability; and group corporate-, bank-, and trust-owned life insurance to institutional clients for employee plans and affinity groups, as well as accidental death, dismemberment, other ancillary coverage, and plan administrative services. The Investment Management division offers asset management services, such as institutional portfolio and retail funds management, private lending and asset securitization, and other structured products for public and private fixed income, public equity, and real estate, as well as commercial mortgage origination and servicing, mutual funds, and other retail services. The International Insurance division provides individual and group life insurance, retirement, and related products, as well as reinsurance products. The company offers its products and services to individual and institutional customers through its proprietary and third-party distribution networks. Prudential Financial, Inc. was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

