Head to Head Analysis: Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) vs. Icon (ICLR)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PIRS) and Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pieris Pharmaceuticals and Icon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals $25.27 million 11.37 -$17.64 million ($0.40) -13.30 Icon $1.76 billion 4.23 $281.48 million $5.39 25.55

Icon has higher revenue and earnings than Pieris Pharmaceuticals. Pieris Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Icon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pieris Pharmaceuticals and Icon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals -65.40% -96.56% -15.25% Icon 13.69% 26.71% 14.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and Icon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Icon 0 2 7 0 2.78

Pieris Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 131.83%. Icon has a consensus target price of $137.89, indicating a potential upside of 0.14%. Given Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pieris Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Icon.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.6% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Icon shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Icon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Icon has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Icon beats Pieris Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. It develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company is involved in developing PRS-343, a bispecific protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for oncology diseases; PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein that is in preclinical evaluation stage for oncology diseases; PRS-080 that is in Phase IIa clinical trial to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; and PRS-060, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial that binds to the IL- 4Ra receptor for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases, as well as other drugs. It has strategic partnerships with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier, AstraZeneca AB, and Seattle Genetics Inc., as well as others; and non-strategic license or option agreements with Aska Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc., Sanofi Group, Allergan Sales, LLC, Allergan, Inc., and Allergan Pharmaceuticals Holdings (Ireland) Unlimited Company, as well as license agreements with TUM, Enumeral Biomedical Holdings, Inc., and Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. The company's clinical development services include product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, clinical research center, investigator site, patient recruitment, study monitoring and data collection, case report form preparation, statistical analysis, patient safety and risk-based monitoring, clinical data management, strategic analysis and data operation, regulatory consulting, and medical reporting and pharmacovigilance services. Its clinical development services also comprise interactive response technologies, electronic endpoint adjudication, medical imaging, adaptive trial design and execution, medical device and biosimilar trial, functional, strategic resourcing, sample analyses, safety testing, microbiology, custom flow cytometry, biomarker development, bioanalysis, immunoassay development, patient registries, outcomes research, health economics, market access and commercialization, drug price consulting, and healthcare and scientific communication services, as well as research trials for the U.S. government agencies, electronic transmission of test results, and electronic patient reported outcomes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

