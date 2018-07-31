H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) Short Interest Down 26.2% in July

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 397,496 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the June 29th total of 538,624 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,776 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.50. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.48.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

HEES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Buckingham Research set a $44.00 price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In related news, CEO John Engquist sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $84,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,512,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,613,249.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $108,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $217,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $236,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $265,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

