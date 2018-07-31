HDFC Bank (HDB) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78, Fidelity Earnings reports. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $106.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank has a twelve month low of $89.07 and a twelve month high of $112.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HDB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

