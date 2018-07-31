HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) Position Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $9,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 42.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,794,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,031,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,692 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 118.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,505,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,104,000 after purchasing an additional 814,949 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 70.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,252,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,506,000 after purchasing an additional 517,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the first quarter worth $18,458,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 1,503,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $65,189,533.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Stegeman sold 57,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,574,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,268,705 shares of company stock worth $98,756,483. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HDS stock opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. HD Supply had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HDS. BidaskClub cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HD Supply in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HD Supply from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.55.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

