HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Insider Michael S. Cuffe Sells 5,313 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total value of $665,506.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HCA Healthcare opened at $124.05 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The company has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.13. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HCA Healthcare to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $122.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on HCA Healthcare to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 208,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after buying an additional 26,479 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. BP PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 891,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,466,000 after buying an additional 343,121 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 90,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

