HC Wainwright Analysts Give Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) a $30.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on ABEO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Maxim Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.30.
Abeona Therapeutics opened at $13.70 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market cap of $633.89 million, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.26. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $22.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2,357.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 916,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 878,969 shares during the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,614,000 after purchasing an additional 245,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 92,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 40.5% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 295,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
