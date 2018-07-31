HC Wainwright Analysts Give Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) a $30.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ABEO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Maxim Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.30.

Abeona Therapeutics opened at $13.70 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market cap of $633.89 million, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.26. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 939.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. equities research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2,357.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 916,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 878,969 shares during the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,614,000 after purchasing an additional 245,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 92,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 40.5% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 295,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

