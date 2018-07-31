Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) CFO Sells $346,327.56 in Stock

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) CFO Robert E. Gagnon sold 62,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $346,327.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert E. Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 19th, Robert E. Gagnon sold 1,100 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $5,775.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Robert E. Gagnon sold 2,565 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $13,466.25.

On Friday, July 13th, Robert E. Gagnon sold 10,207 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $53,586.75.

On Monday, July 9th, Robert E. Gagnon sold 14,200 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $76,822.00.

On Wednesday, July 11th, Robert E. Gagnon sold 141,300 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $738,999.00.

Harvard Bioscience traded up $0.12, reaching $5.67, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 10,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,966. The firm has a market cap of $201.49 million, a PE ratio of 111.00 and a beta of 1.15. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. sell-side analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 2,013.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 30,911 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Benchmark set a $10.00 price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation instruments that are marketed under the Biochrom, Libra, WPA, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, and BTX brand names.

