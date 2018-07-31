Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires Shares of 3,235 Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)

Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 186,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,254,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $790,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.7% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 10,000,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 17,935 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $2,170,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Lululemon Athletica opened at $118.84 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $130.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.04.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.