Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires Shares of 3,171 Lear Co. (LEA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEA. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 338.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lear opened at $177.57 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $140.45 and a twelve month high of $206.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.04). Lear had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 19.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Harold Bott sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.35, for a total value of $215,098.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,752.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $508,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,114.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lear from $209.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Lear from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.39.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

