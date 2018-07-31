Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires Shares of 22,082 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,082 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DO. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 65.3% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,629,654 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $141,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 37.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,810,868 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,548,000 after acquiring an additional 497,490 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 80.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 805,350 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 359,453 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 22.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,342,386 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 246,761 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the second quarter worth $3,454,000.

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling opened at $19.57 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $268.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $16.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Cowen set a $16.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamond Offshore Drilling has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.52.

In other Diamond Offshore Drilling news, insider Marc Gerard Rex Edwards sold 78,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $1,561,386.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, which comprises 4 drillships, 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersibles.

