Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires New Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,848 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,274 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,392,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 190,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 54,509 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $78.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.87. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $85.66.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.88 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 15.32%. Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EGRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

