Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $496,000 Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 488.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 48,079 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Guy Sella sold 50,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $3,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,199,707.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 32,548 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $2,068,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,784 shares of company stock valued at $12,259,240. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Solaredge Technologies opened at $53.00 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of -0.50. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $70.74.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.38 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Roth Capital set a $70.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. B. Riley set a $60.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $55.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

