Harbour Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (MDYG)

Harbour Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1,781.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9,461.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.77. 4,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,551. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.05.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

