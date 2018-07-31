Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Hanover Insurance Group to post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hanover Insurance Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hanover Insurance Group traded down $0.01, hitting $124.90, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,822. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.98. Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $87.91 and a 12-month high of $127.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several research firms recently commented on THG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, insider Mark Leo Berthiaume sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total value of $225,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,295.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $1,760,782.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,320.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial coverages, such as inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products.

