Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Shares Bought by Financial Advantage Inc.

Financial Advantage Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,919 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands comprises about 4.0% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Financial Advantage Inc. owned 0.07% of Hanesbrands worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,109,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $278,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,830 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 512.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,429,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,470 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,176,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,565,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $378,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,662,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,297,000 after acquiring an additional 418,003 shares during the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director David V. Singer bought 31,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.72 per share, for a total transaction of $553,395.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,313.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Barry Hytinen bought 21,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $382,418.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,856.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 70,620 shares of company stock worth $1,244,864 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hanesbrands opened at $21.95 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.71. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 75.80% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

