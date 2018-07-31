Hancock Whitney (HWC) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hancock Whitney earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.918928164164 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

HWC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on Hancock Whitney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE:HWC opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $56.40.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $280.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $30,208.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 7,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $410,118.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

