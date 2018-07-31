Halcon Resources Corp (HK) Short Interest Update

Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,463,781 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the June 29th total of 30,566,923 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,044,008 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 25.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Halcon Resources opened at $3.97 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Halcon Resources has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $641.83 million, a P/E ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Halcon Resources had a net margin of 117.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Halcon Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Halcon Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Halcon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Stephens set a $10.00 target price on shares of Halcon Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Halcon Resources from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Halcon Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Halcon Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,309 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halcon Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 237,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Halcon Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 13,053 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Halcon Resources by 25.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 14,784 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halcon Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Halcon Resources Company Profile

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2018, the company held interests in 21,679 net acres in the Monument Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas; and 27,035 net acres in the Hackberry Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas.

