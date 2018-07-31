Haemonetics (HAE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Haemonetics to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Haemonetics has set its FY19 guidance at $2.00-2.30 EPS.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Haemonetics had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $233.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Haemonetics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Shares of NYSE HAE traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $101.65. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $458,964.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $39,325.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,711 shares of company stock worth $1,926,700. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.