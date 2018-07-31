H Patrick Hackett, Jr. Sells 15,000 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Stock

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $478,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,783.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust opened at $31.97 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 55.66%. The business had revenue of $98.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FR. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 13,273 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 223,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 33,380 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

