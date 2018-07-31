H Allen Henderson Sells 5,000 Shares of Vicor Corp (VICR) Stock

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Director H Allen Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $290,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

VICR stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.00. 10,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,028. Vicor Corp has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 185.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the second quarter worth about $167,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,928 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. 24.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through three segments: Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters, open-frame intermediate bus converters, and complementary components; high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters; configurable products; and custom power systems.

