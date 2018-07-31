Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 33,195 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,918 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 33,195 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,091 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 245,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,336,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.50. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 76.39% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Clarkson Capital upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “$10.88” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

