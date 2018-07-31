Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $498,000 Holdings in Tronox Ltd (TROX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Tronox Ltd (OTCMKTS:TROX) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROX. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tronox by 263.3% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 688,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after buying an additional 498,631 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Tronox by 3,971.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 404,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 394,871 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 163.5% during the first quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 468,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 290,681 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter worth about $2,385,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. MED reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Shares of TROX opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. Tronox Ltd has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $28.40.

Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.14 million.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Limited is engaged in production and marketing of titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment (TiO2). The Company’s TiO2 products are critical components of everyday applications, such as coatings, plastics, paper and other applications. The Company’s mineral sands business consists primarily of two product streams: titanium feedstock and zircon.

