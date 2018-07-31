GTT Communications (GTT) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.12

News articles about GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GTT Communications earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.1675727482301 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get GTT Communications alerts:

GTT Communications traded up $0.65, hitting $44.45, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 7,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,353. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. GTT Communications has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $62.32.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.61 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. GTT Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. equities research analysts predict that GTT Communications will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.22.

In other GTT Communications news, EVP Chris Mckee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $322,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 422,428 shares in the company, valued at $19,473,930.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Calder sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $301,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,218,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,314,970.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,510 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.