Gruss & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Gruss & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.5% of Gruss & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gruss & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,150,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,334,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $143,452,000 after purchasing an additional 353,024 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 296,405 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney opened at $112.63 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $167.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $96.20 and a 1-year high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $80,140.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,244.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $15,048,266.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,153,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Vetr downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.04 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.30.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

