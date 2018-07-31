GrubHub (GRUB) Trading Down 5.1% Following Insider Selling

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) was down 5.1% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $123.10 and last traded at $124.28. Approximately 2,448,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,792,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.00.

Specifically, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $290,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at $551,699.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $187,275.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,766 shares in the company, valued at $198,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,786 shares of company stock worth $8,851,631. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRUB shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GrubHub to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Mizuho set a $115.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.14.

The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.05 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. GrubHub’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in GrubHub by 13.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in GrubHub by 36.1% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in GrubHub by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

GrubHub Company Profile

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

