GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. analysts anticipate that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others.

