Greif, Inc. Class A (GEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Greif, Inc. Class A (NYSE:GEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Greif's adjusted earnings per share will be between $3.45 and $3.70 in fiscal 2018, which will be driven by improved price-cost balance in containerboard. Its capital expenditure outlook of $120-$140 million, will be buoyed by new growth projects. The company will benefit from stronger demand from key end-use segments. Further, high levels of service and consistent operating fundamentals will boost the company’s performance. Favorable impact of the U.S. tax reform will also drive earnings. However, Greif’s performance will bear the brunt of continued raw material cost inflation through the rest of the fiscal. Strengthening of U.S. dollar, concerns in China business and elevated expense also remain headwinds. The stock has underperformed the industry over the past year. “

GEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Greif, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Greif, Inc. Class A from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Greif, Inc. Class A in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Greif, Inc. Class A from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Greif, Inc. Class A traded up $1.18, hitting $54.26, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . 401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,246. Greif, Inc. Class A has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Greif, Inc. Class A (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.72 million. Greif, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. Class A will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Greif, Inc. Class A by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Greif, Inc. Class A by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Greif, Inc. Class A by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Greif, Inc. Class A by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 20,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Greif, Inc. Class A by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 66,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

