GreenMed Price Tops $0.0200 on Major Exchanges (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. GreenMed has a market capitalization of $228,868.00 and approximately $604.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GreenMed token can currently be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, GreenMed has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003597 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012923 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000438 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00389330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00179017 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00027590 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000866 BTC.

About GreenMed

GreenMed’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,467,373 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team . The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

