Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 59.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Moon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 13.2% in the second quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 87,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 58.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 125.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Greenlight Capital Re opened at $14.10 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $521.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.88. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.43) by $0.58. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.20 million. equities research analysts predict that Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barry Brendan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,495.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leonard R. Goldberg acquired 12,000 shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 166,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,275.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLRE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Greenlight Capital Re currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance products and services worldwide. Its frequency business comprises contracts containing small losses emanating from multiple events and enables the clients to increase their underwriting capacity; and severity business includes contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or various events.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.