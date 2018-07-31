GREENE KING PLC/S (GKNGY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of GREENE KING PLC/S (OTCMKTS:GKNGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GREENE KING PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th.

OTCMKTS GKNGY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.19. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24. GREENE KING PLC/S has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a $0.623 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. GREENE KING PLC/S’s payout ratio is 47.54%.

About GREENE KING PLC/S

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands segments. Its retail brands and formats include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

